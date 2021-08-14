Dr. Motorny has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Motorny, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarah Motorny, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Holy Family College.
Dr. Motorny works at
Locations
Doctors Assisted Wellness517 ENON SPRINGS RD E, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 984-4627
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Motorny is wonderful!! She is such a special doctor! She listens, she laughs with you, but she is also very professional. Very down to earth, and I trust her very much. Excellent doctor!
About Dr. Sarah Motorny, DO
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Holy Family College
- Addiction Medicine and Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Motorny accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motorny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Motorny. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motorny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motorny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motorny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.