Dr. Moustafa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Moustafa, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Moustafa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livingston, NJ.
Dr. Moustafa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (201) 963-7640
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moustafa?
About Dr. Sarah Moustafa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1144633462
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moustafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moustafa works at
Dr. Moustafa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moustafa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moustafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moustafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.