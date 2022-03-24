Dr. Nease accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Nease, MD
Dr. Sarah Nease, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine|West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital and Logan Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3411 Noyes Ave Ste B, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (681) 265-9070
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
- Logan Regional Medical Center
I would not be here writing this review without what she has done for me. Her care goes way beyond what one would expect. She has steered my body through some very troubled waters, and I cannot thank her enough. I have literally trusted her with my life, and I am glad that I did.
About Dr. Sarah Nease, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1891760278
- Charleston Area Med Center|Marshall University School Of Med
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine|West Virginia University
