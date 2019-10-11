See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Sarah Nelson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sarah Nelson, MD

Dr. Sarah Nelson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Nelson works at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Richmond, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nelson's Office Locations

    Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
    16655 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 274-7000
    Sugar Land Office
    16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 208, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 342-6962
    Houston Location
    6306 Gulfton St, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 342-6962
    C Funsho Fagbohun MD Phd PA
    1601 Liberty St Ste A, Richmond, TX 77469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 342-6962
    C Funsho Fagbohun MD Phd Pacenter for Women's
    7790 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 201, Richmond, TX 77406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 342-6962

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boon-Chapman
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 11, 2019
    I have been going to see Dr. Nelson since I found out I was pregnant with my first son which was 4 years ago and I continue to see her for my yearly exams. She was recommended by a cousin and friend as well. Nelson is very nice, informative and very caring to what is going on with you and what your needs. She was great in my delivery and was available anytime I needed to see her. She will also be my OBGYN for my next one and I will continue to go see her going forward. I highly recommend her as a OB or your general gynecologist.
    Luisa Hernandez — Oct 11, 2019
    About Dr. Sarah Nelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730314634
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
