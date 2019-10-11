Dr. Sarah Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Nelson, MD
Dr. Sarah Nelson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital16655 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 274-7000
Sugar Land Office16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 208, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 342-6962
Houston Location6306 Gulfton St, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (281) 342-6962
C Funsho Fagbohun MD Phd PA1601 Liberty St Ste A, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 342-6962
C Funsho Fagbohun MD Phd Pacenter for Women's7790 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 201, Richmond, TX 77406 Directions (281) 342-6962
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to see Dr. Nelson since I found out I was pregnant with my first son which was 4 years ago and I continue to see her for my yearly exams. She was recommended by a cousin and friend as well. Nelson is very nice, informative and very caring to what is going on with you and what your needs. She was great in my delivery and was available anytime I needed to see her. She will also be my OBGYN for my next one and I will continue to go see her going forward. I highly recommend her as a OB or your general gynecologist.
About Dr. Sarah Nelson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Medical Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Baylor University
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
