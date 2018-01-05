See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Sarah Nelson, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (23)
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sarah Nelson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Nelson works at Group Health Tacoma Sth Med Ctr in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Olympia, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Tacoma South Medical Center
    9505 S Steele St, Tacoma, WA 98444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 597-6800
  2. 2
    Group Health Cooperative Tacoma
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 596-3300
  3. 3
    Olympia Medical Center
    700 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 459-5155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 05, 2018
    A caring, thorough, attentive Doctor who is an expert in her field. She takes excellent care of her patients.
    Lucy Brants in Fort Worth, Texas — Jan 05, 2018
    About Dr. Sarah Nelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851510556
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
