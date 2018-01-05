Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Nelson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
Group Health Tacoma South Medical Center9505 S Steele St, Tacoma, WA 98444 Directions (253) 597-6800
Group Health Cooperative Tacoma209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 596-3300
Olympia Medical Center700 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (855) 459-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
A caring, thorough, attentive Doctor who is an expert in her field. She takes excellent care of her patients.
About Dr. Sarah Nelson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1851510556
Education & Certifications
- THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.