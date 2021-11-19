Dr. Sarah Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Newman, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Newman, MD
Dr. Sarah Newman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
Meritas Health Pavilion for Women2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 530, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Newman for over 7 years! She is amazing, I’ve never left an appointment feeling like I was just another patient. She delivered 2 of my 3 children, my last was an emergency c section in the early morning on the weekend otherwise she would of done all 3. I wish she had delivered all 3!
About Dr. Sarah Newman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1578590139
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri, Kansas City
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
