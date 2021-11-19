Overview of Dr. Sarah Newman, MD

Dr. Sarah Newman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Newman works at Meritas Health Pavilion for Women in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.