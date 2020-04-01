Overview

Dr. Sarah Oberste, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mcalester Regional Health Center.



Dr. Oberste works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.