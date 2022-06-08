Overview of Dr. Sarah Olt, MD

Dr. Sarah Olt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.



Dr. Olt works at Saint Ritas Surgical Associates in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.