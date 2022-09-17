Overview of Dr. Sarah Ongstad, MD

Dr. Sarah Ongstad, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Lexington Regional Health Center, Memorial Community Health and York General Hospital.



Dr. Ongstad works at Bryan Heart Vascular Surgery in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.