Dr. Oros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Oros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Oros, MD
Dr. Sarah Oros, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Oros works at
Dr. Oros' Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care740 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-3900
-
2
Samaritan Hospital310 S Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 257-1000
-
3
Uk Lpp Group245 Fountain Ct, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (614) 302-3529
-
4
Kentucky Children's Hospital800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oros?
Dr. Oros is a very good doctor
About Dr. Sarah Oros, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1598179731
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oros works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Oros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.