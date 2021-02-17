Dr. Sarah Pae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Pae, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Pae, MD
Dr. Sarah Pae, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naperville, IL. They completed their residency with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Pae works at
Dr. Pae's Office Locations
-
1
Central Dupage Physicians Group636 Raymond Dr Ste 200, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 315-6500
-
2
Northwestern Medicine3707 Doty Rd Ste H, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (815) 206-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pae?
Provides excellent care and resources for us parents. Very caring and compassionate.
About Dr. Sarah Pae, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1770671000
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pae has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pae accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pae works at
Dr. Pae has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.