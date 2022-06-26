Overview

Dr. Sarah Parsons, DO is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Parsons works at BRENTWOOD MEADOWS in Newburgh, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.