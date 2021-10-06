Dr. Sarah Paschall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paschall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Paschall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Paschall, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota - Grand forks ND and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Paschall works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine7051 Southpoint Pkwy S Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 567-4913Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine3 Shircliff Way Ste 358, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 567-4911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paschall?
To check my private area.
About Dr. Sarah Paschall, MD
- Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1780747576
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine - Jacksonville FL
- University of North Dakota - Grand forks ND
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paschall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paschall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paschall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paschall works at
Dr. Paschall has seen patients for Endometriosis, Hysteroscopy and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paschall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Paschall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paschall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paschall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paschall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.