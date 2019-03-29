Dr. Sarah Pasqualone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasqualone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Pasqualone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Pasqualone, MD
Dr. Sarah Pasqualone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Pasqualone works at
Dr. Pasqualone's Office Locations
-
1
Lake Health Physician Group Women's Health Specialists4176 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 918-4630
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pasqualone?
dr. pasqualone is wonderful. she takes time with you, answers questions, and even called me directly after some test results came back, in case i had follow up questions. i couldn’t be happier having her as my dr.
About Dr. Sarah Pasqualone, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1932161791
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasqualone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasqualone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasqualone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasqualone works at
Dr. Pasqualone has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasqualone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasqualone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasqualone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasqualone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasqualone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.