Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sarah Pastoriza, DO

Dr. Sarah Pastoriza, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Pastoriza works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pastoriza's Office Locations

    3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 329-2976
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stem Cell Therapy
Telemedicine
Stem Cell Therapy
Telemedicine

Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2021
    BEST DR. around! She is extremely knowledgeable, patient, and outgoing. I had all my family members go to her, she helped all of them! I have dealt with all kinds of Drs with my student-athletes as a coach and I would rank Dr. Pastoriza top on the list.
    — Mar 18, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Pastoriza, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1184042814
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama
    • MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital West

