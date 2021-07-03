See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Sarah Patel, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sarah Patel, MD

Dr. Sarah Patel, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Sonoran Sleep Center in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Sonoran Sleep Center
    5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B3, Glendale, AZ 85306 (602) 206-6262
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:30pm

  HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Sleep Apnea
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders

    Aetna
    Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Jul 03, 2021
    Dr. Patel is the BEST! She is so helpful and understanding of your situation and is truly here to help you! I really can't say enough good things about her. If you are looking for a good doctor for sleeping issues, you can stop searching.
    Jeff — Jul 03, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Patel, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    English, Gujarati and Spanish
    1487093175
    University of Washington
    University of Arizona College of Medicine
    AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    University of Arizona
    Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
