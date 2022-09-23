Dr. Sarah Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Perez, MD
Dr. Sarah Perez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from L.S.U. Health Sciences Center New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.
Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 402, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 951-3222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tulane Doctors - Neurosciences - EJGH4224 Houma Blvd Ste 540, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was very pleased with the staff and Dr Perez. She and her assistant both talked with me about my problem. Dr. Perez recommended several options that I am trying.
- Neurology
- English
- Movement and Neurodegenerative Disorders, UAB
- Neurology, University of Alabama Birmingham
- L.S.U. Health Sciences Center New Orleans
- Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA
- Neurology
