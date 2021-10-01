Dr. Sarah Pesek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Pesek, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Pesek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
St. Peter's Plastic Surgery317 S Manning Blvd Ste C364, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 641-6936
Sarah E. Pesek, MD319 S Manning Blvd Ste 210, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 641-6936
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent! Explains procedures and surgery. Thorough, caring and the qualities that you want in a physician.
- Women and Infants Hospital
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
Dr. Pesek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pesek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pesek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pesek has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pesek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pesek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pesek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pesek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pesek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.