Overview of Dr. Sarah Pesek, MD

Dr. Sarah Pesek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Pesek works at St. Peter's Plastic Surgery in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.