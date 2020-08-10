Dr. Sarah Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Peterson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
Pain Care Consultants Sc1450 Busch Pkwy Ste 103, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 459-7860
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best allergist I have ever seen, I have never felt so well and been able to breathe so well, she is extremely smart and knowledgeable and really cares and knows statistics of side effects and really has got me feeling great, I have seen so many allergist before her that kept telling me to take stuff that was providing no relief and only side effects she knows the percentages of side effects from all the newer updated medicines and nasal sprays, she is by far the best allergist I have ever seen in my life
About Dr. Sarah Peterson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Allergy & Immunology
