Dr. Sarah Pilarowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilarowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Pilarowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Pilarowski, MD
Dr. Sarah Pilarowski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Dr. Pilarowski works at
Dr. Pilarowski's Office Locations
-
1
Sapphire Pediatrics4500 E 9th Ave Ste 300, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (720) 821-3945
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Children's Hospital Colorado
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pilarowski?
About Dr. Sarah Pilarowski, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1932284684
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pilarowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilarowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilarowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pilarowski works at
Dr. Pilarowski speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilarowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilarowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilarowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilarowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.