Dr. Sarah Pilarowski, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sarah Pilarowski, MD

Dr. Sarah Pilarowski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center

Dr. Pilarowski works at Sapphire Pediatrics in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pilarowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sapphire Pediatrics
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 300, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3945

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Children's Hospital Colorado

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sarah Pilarowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932284684
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Pilarowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilarowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pilarowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pilarowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pilarowski works at Sapphire Pediatrics in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Pilarowski’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilarowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilarowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilarowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilarowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

