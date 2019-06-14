Dr. Sarah Popek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Popek, MD
Dr. Sarah Popek, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-6901
Cancer Center Pharmacy1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Dr Popek is the definition of a highly skilled, caring, and dedicated health care professional. I recently underwent colon resection surgery. During the entire process Dr Popek kept me informed and involved in all matters. She is intelligent, to the point, and has a great sense of humor. Her ( and her team) surgical skills are excellent. I was in and out of the hospital in two days with minimal discomfort. Cannot thank her enough....highly recommend!!! forever grateful to have been blessed with her and her team when I needed them
About Dr. Sarah Popek, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
