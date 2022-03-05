Dr. Sarah Potash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Potash, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Potash, MD
Dr. Sarah Potash, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Potash works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Potash's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Atlantic Surgery Center LLC140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 605-5090
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Potash?
Routine checkup. Kind bedside manner.
About Dr. Sarah Potash, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1003920216
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potash works at
Dr. Potash has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Potash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.