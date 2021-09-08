Dr. Proehl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Proehl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Proehl, MD
Dr. Sarah Proehl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Proehl works at
Dr. Proehl's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Center of the Rockies2500 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 493-7442Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Womens Clinic of Northern Colorado1107 S Lemay Ave Ste 300, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 493-7442
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was kind, cheery, and gave me lots of options during my prenatal care. She didn't push me towards any one decision, but gave me information to make the most educated decision.
About Dr. Sarah Proehl, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1437492733
Education & Certifications
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proehl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proehl works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Proehl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proehl.
