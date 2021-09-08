Overview of Dr. Sarah Proehl, MD

Dr. Sarah Proehl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Proehl works at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO with other offices in Fort Collins, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.