Dr. Sarah Puckett, DO

Obstetrics
4.3 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sarah Puckett, DO

Dr. Sarah Puckett, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Puckett works at ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics Gynecology in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Puckett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics Gynecology
    5308 Harroun Rd Ste 150, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-5640
  2. 2
    ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology - Perrysburg
    1601 Brigham Dr Ste 250A, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 872-7760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervix Disorders Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Group B Streptococcal Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HELLP Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Large-for-Date Fetus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Night Sweats Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oligomenorrhea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 26, 2021
    Dr. Puckett delivered both of my babies. My son was a difficult birth and I had to have an emergency c-section. She came back into the hospital at 2am to do the surgery herself! I was scared and knowing she was caring for him, it calmed me some. I couldn't produce any milk for my son and she encouraged me to do what was best for my family. I recommend her to literally EVRRYONE.
    Laura Rubley — Jul 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Puckett, DO
    About Dr. Sarah Puckett, DO

    • Obstetrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831199421
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy St Vincent Medical Center
    • St Vincent Mercy Medical Center
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Puckett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puckett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puckett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puckett has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puckett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Puckett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puckett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puckett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puckett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

