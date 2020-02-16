See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Sarah Racsa, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sarah Racsa, MD

Dr. Sarah Racsa, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. 

Dr. Racsa works at Queens Geriatrics in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Racsa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    S&w Corporation
    550 S Beretania St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 691-8877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Osteoporosis
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Osteoporosis

Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 16, 2020
    Dr Racza is an amazing doctor. My mom loved her. Very kind and patient. The kind of doctor every elderly person should have. Couldn’t ask for better! A+++ all the way
    slyeh — Feb 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Racsa, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sarah Racsa, MD.

    About Dr. Sarah Racsa, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932410727
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Racsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Racsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Racsa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Racsa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Racsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Racsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

