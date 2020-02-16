Dr. Racsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Racsa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Racsa, MD
Dr. Sarah Racsa, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Racsa works at
Dr. Racsa's Office Locations
S&w Corporation550 S Beretania St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Racza is an amazing doctor. My mom loved her. Very kind and patient. The kind of doctor every elderly person should have. Couldn’t ask for better! A+++ all the way
About Dr. Sarah Racsa, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1932410727
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Racsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Racsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Racsa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Racsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Racsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Racsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.