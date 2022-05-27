Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Rahman, MD
Dr. Sarah Rahman, MD is a Clinical Informaticist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Clinical Informatics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Rahman's Office Locations
Highland Hospital1411 E 31st St, Oakland, CA 94602 Directions (510) 437-5039Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSunday11:00am - 1:00pm
John Muir Physician Network1450 Treat Blvd Ste 120A, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 296-9720
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Unfortunately (for her patients), Dr. Rahman no longer practices at John Muir Health. She is a fine doctor.
About Dr. Sarah Rahman, MD
- Clinical Informatics
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1326068222
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
