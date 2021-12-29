Overview of Dr. Sarah Read, MD

Dr. Sarah Read, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aiea, HI.



Dr. Read works at Retina Consultants Of Hawaii in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI and Kahului, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.