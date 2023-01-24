Dr. Sarah Rettinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rettinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Rettinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Rettinger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hi-desert Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Rettinger works at
Locations
-
1
Saint John's Physician Partners, Endocrinology1831 Wilshire Blvd Ste A, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 829-8584Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hi-desert Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rettinger?
I've had the opportunity to use Dr. Rettinger's services on a few occasions, and have always found her to be a caring, concerned physician. That can be hard to find at times, and when you find one, they should definitely be praised for it. You can see Dr. Rettinger with the utmost confidence that you are going to be seeing a knowledgeable, caring, doctor.
About Dr. Sarah Rettinger, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366691842
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai-UCLA
- U C San Francisco
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Harvard Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rettinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rettinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rettinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rettinger works at
Dr. Rettinger has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Graves' Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rettinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rettinger speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rettinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rettinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rettinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rettinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.