Overview of Dr. Sarah Ross, MD

Dr. Sarah Ross, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Muscle Weakness and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.