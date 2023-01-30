Dr. Sarah Rutherford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutherford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Rutherford, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Rutherford, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Rutherford works at
Lymphoma520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Visited Dr Rutherford after my hematologist retired. Had a very complete intake visit and she had previously spoken to the retiring doctor about my case. I’m very pleased.
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1245467752
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Rutherford has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutherford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
