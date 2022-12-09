Dr. Sarah Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Ryan, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Ryan, MD
Dr. Sarah Ryan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Ryan's Office Locations
Urology Specialists of Nevada3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 165, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 877-0814
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Sarah Ryan for an issue with recurrent UTI’s. I found the front desk staff professional and even got a smile or two. They were very busy. Right on time I was brought into the the back area for a bladder sonogram. Took less than 5 minutes, then I waited for the doc while she reviewed the CT Urogram CD that I had brought with me and the bladder sonogram. Dr Ryan came in, asked a few questions, answered a few of my questions and explained that she would prescribe an estrogen cream and she also suggested that I buy an OTC supplement called D-Mannose + Cranberry. She said to try the cream for 3 months and come back to see her. I appreciate her conservative approach to treatment to start off with and I really like it when Dr.’s are ok with supplements. The visit was quick and efficient. She had to type while we talked but the government requires electronic medical records so I understood why. P.S. I didn't like their phone tree at all.
About Dr. Sarah Ryan, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1659328391
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.