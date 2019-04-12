Dr. Sarah Rylie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rylie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Rylie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Rylie, MD
Dr. Sarah Rylie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Rylie's Office Locations
1
A Bright Future Pediatrics2100 Hedgcoxe Rd Ste 190, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 208-3186
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Rylie. She takes great care of my boys! Always listens to my concerns and takes her time. She connects well with children. My son loves to talk to her about video games. Great doctor!
About Dr. Sarah Rylie, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Pediatrics
Dr. Rylie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rylie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rylie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rylie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rylie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rylie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rylie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.