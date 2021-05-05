See All Cardiologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Sarah Samaan, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarah Samaan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt U Med Sch and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.

Dr. Samaan works at Legacy Heart Center in Plano, TX with other offices in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plano Office
    6601 PRESTON RD, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-6300
    Baylor Scott & White Arrhythmia Management - Garland
    7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 205, Garland, TX 75044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 05, 2021
    I love Dr Samaan! Of all my doctors she's the one I trust the most. She's an amazing diagnostician, and is truly called to be a healer. She always listens no matter how many questions I have and I always know I'm hearing truth from her. One of those exceptional people that really cares - if you need a Cardiologist and can get to her, you'll be glad you did. The office is amazing and they have a free nurse helpline that is always available for routine questions, follow up reporting, and things you may have forgotten to ask. They have never dropped the ball on call-backs, prescriptions, etc. Smooth running machine gets you in-out quickly for doctor and lab visits.
    JD — May 05, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Samaan, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841287380
    Education & Certifications

    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    • Vanderbilt U Med Sch
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Samaan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samaan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samaan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Samaan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samaan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

