Dr. Sarah Samaan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samaan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Samaan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Samaan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt U Med Sch and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Samaan works at
Locations
-
1
Plano Office6601 PRESTON RD, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 800-6300
-
2
Baylor Scott & White Arrhythmia Management - Garland7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 205, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (469) 800-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samaan?
I love Dr Samaan! Of all my doctors she's the one I trust the most. She's an amazing diagnostician, and is truly called to be a healer. She always listens no matter how many questions I have and I always know I'm hearing truth from her. One of those exceptional people that really cares - if you need a Cardiologist and can get to her, you'll be glad you did. The office is amazing and they have a free nurse helpline that is always available for routine questions, follow up reporting, and things you may have forgotten to ask. They have never dropped the ball on call-backs, prescriptions, etc. Smooth running machine gets you in-out quickly for doctor and lab visits.
About Dr. Sarah Samaan, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841287380
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Vanderbilt U Med Sch
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samaan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samaan works at
Dr. Samaan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Samaan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samaan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.