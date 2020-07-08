Dr. Sarah Sandell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Sandell, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Sandell, MD
Dr. Sarah Sandell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Sandell's Office Locations
Sarah Sandell MD FACP and Susan Sleep MD3742 Katella Ave Ste 302, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 936-0292
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing internal and integrative medicine doctor. Dr. Sandell has been my primary physician for decades. My health is wonderful and it is all possible thanks to her expert guidance. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Sarah Sandell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1003983164
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA
- University Of California Los Angeles
- UCLA
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.