Dr. Sarah Sarbacker, MD is a Dermatologist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus.



Dr. Sarbacker works at Dakota Dermatology Ltd in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Spirit Lake, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.