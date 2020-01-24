Dr. Sarah Sarbacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarbacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Sarbacker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Sarbacker, MD is a Dermatologist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus.
Dr. Sarbacker works at
Locations
1
Dakota Dermatology Ltd.4950 S MINNESOTA AVE, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 330-9619
2
Avera Medical Group Lakes Family Practice2700 23rd St Ste C, Spirit Lake, IA 51360 Directions (712) 336-6850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarbacker?
I have worked in the medical field for 40+ years and Dr Sarah Sarbacker is the kind of Dr we all wish we could find. So knowledgeable, makes a patient feel so comfortable and takes her time to answer any questions you may have. I have seen her 3 times and treated the same each time. Just a wonderful, remarkable doctor!
About Dr. Sarah Sarbacker, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarbacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarbacker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarbacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sarbacker has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarbacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarbacker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarbacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarbacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarbacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.