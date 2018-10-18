Dr. Sarah Sawyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Sawyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Sawyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Mountain Brk, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Locations
Dermatology & Laser Of Alabama201 Office Park Dr Ste 350, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 Directions (205) 870-3303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
the best dermatology office ive ever been too!!
About Dr. Sarah Sawyer, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1558318477
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology Associates Of San Diego County
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- University of Alabama Medical Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Integrative Medicine
