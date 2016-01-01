Dr. Sarah Schmitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Schmitt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
- Neurology
- English
- Female
- 1437214681
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Epilepsy
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Schmitt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schmitt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schmitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.