Overview of Dr. Sarah Schmitz, MD

Dr. Sarah Schmitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.



Dr. Schmitz works at Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.