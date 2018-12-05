Dr. Sarah Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Schneider, MD
Dr. Sarah Schneider, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norwell, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
South Shore Medical Center143 Longwater Dr, Norwell, MA 02061 Directions (781) 878-5200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Schneider is simply the best! We were looking for a new Pediatrician to replace our daughter's previous inept one, and we could not have lucked out any better. She came very highly recommended and we know why. She's an excellent physician, spends quality time with her patients, and explains everything very well. She really cares and loves her job and it shows. Don't hesitate to bring your kids to her, because she is always in high demand, but yet doesn't overbook. We're very fortunate! :)
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.