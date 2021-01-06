Overview

Dr. Sarah Schumacher, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Schumacher works at Three Rivers Medical Associates in Irmo, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.