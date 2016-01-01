Dr. Sarah Schweber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schweber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Schweber, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Schweber, MD
Dr. Sarah Schweber, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Schweber works at
Dr. Schweber's Office Locations
Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center650 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 623-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Schweber, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1811024326
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schweber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schweber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schweber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schweber works at
Dr. Schweber has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schweber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schweber. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schweber.
