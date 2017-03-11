Overview

Dr. Sarah Scott, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Scott works at Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Plano in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.