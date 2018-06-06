Overview of Dr. Sarah Selleck, MD

Dr. Sarah Selleck, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Selleck works at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Acute Pharyngitis and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.