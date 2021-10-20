Dr. Shawki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Shawki, MD
Dr. Sarah Shawki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Vascular Surgery Associates530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (617) 774-0600Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Ezras Choilim Health Center49 Forest Rd, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 782-3242
Nyu Langone Maternal Fetal Care Center150 E 32nd St Ste 101, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7021
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shawki is probably one of the most empathic and caring medical professionals I have met. Not only is she knowledgeable as a provider, but she actually takes her time and centers her patients voice during visits. She is preventative in her approach rather than reactive, which makes her easy to talk to about any concerns you have (big or small) because she won’t just dismiss our overlook things. I wish all medical providers were a bit more like Dr. Shawki. Highly recommend her to anyone who is looking for an OBGYN who is very smart, will listen to you acknowledging that you know your body better than anyone, and who is invested in your health and well-being.
About Dr. Sarah Shawki, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1437447182
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Shawki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shawki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shawki has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shawki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shawki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shawki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shawki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shawki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.