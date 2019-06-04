Overview

Dr. Sarah Sheibani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, LAC + USC Medical Center and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.