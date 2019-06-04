Dr. Sarah Sheibani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheibani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Sheibani, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Sheibani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, LAC + USC Medical Center and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1450 San Pablo St Ste 6200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5100
-
2
Usc University Hospital1520 San Pablo St Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- LAC + USC Medical Center
- USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen my fair share of GI’s, and Dr. Sheibani is among—if not—the best. She cares very much for her patients well-being, as she dedicates the time to ensure that you are well provided. I can not recommend her highly enough. She is a role model for which all doctors should aspire.
About Dr. Sarah Sheibani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1891975967
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
