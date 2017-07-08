Dr. Sarah Shelden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Shelden, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Shelden, DO
Dr. Sarah Shelden, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Shelden works at
Dr. Shelden's Office Locations
Women s Care Florida1840 Mease Dr Ste 110, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 382-7231Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Women s Care Florida2102 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 171, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 382-7228
Womens Care Florida - Trinity OBGYN9332 State Road 54 Ste 406, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-2372Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
An amazing doctor who always takes her time with me. I would (and do) trust her with my life.
About Dr. Sarah Shelden, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Health Network, Pittsburgh, PA
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shelden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shelden has seen patients for Fluid Contrast Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.