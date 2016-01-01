Dr. Sarah Shirazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- CA
- Thousand Oaks
- Dr. Sarah Shirazi, MD
Dr. Sarah Shirazi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Shirazi, MD
Dr. Sarah Shirazi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shirazi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shirazi's Office Locations
-
1
Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center215 W Janss Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 370-4552
-
2
Retina Institute of California Medical Group325 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 130, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 497-7775
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Abscess Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Allergy Shots
- View other providers who treat Allergy Skin Testing
- View other providers who treat Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Allergy Treatment
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angioedema
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breath Testing
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Opioid Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spirometry
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Subdural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Unstable Angina
- View other providers who treat Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Valley Fever
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Paralysis
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Shirazi?
About Dr. Sarah Shirazi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952633802
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shirazi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirazi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.