Dr. Sarah Shirazi, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sarah Shirazi, MD

Dr. Sarah Shirazi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shirazi works at Sound Physicians in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shirazi's Office Locations

  1
    Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center
    215 W Janss Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 370-4552
  2
    Retina Institute of California Medical Group
    325 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 130, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 497-7775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Malnutrition
Dehydration
Pneumonia
Malnutrition
Dehydration
Pneumonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sarah Shirazi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952633802
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Shirazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shirazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shirazi works at Sound Physicians in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shirazi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

