Overview of Dr. Sarah Shogren, DPM

Dr. Sarah Shogren, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Shogren works at Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates at St Francis in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.