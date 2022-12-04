Dr. Sarah Shogren, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shogren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Shogren, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Shogren, DPM
Dr. Sarah Shogren, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Shogren's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates at St. Francis34509 9th Ave S Ste 303, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
-
2
Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates at St. Francis34509 9th Ave S # 203B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shogren?
Dr Shogren is a skilled physician and surgeon. In addition to her skill, she is genuinely a kind person. She has treated me with great respect and she listens. She is kind and thoughtful to my family as well. I love her and recommend her highly.
About Dr. Sarah Shogren, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Female
- 1093075103
Education & Certifications
- Franciscan Foot &amp; Ankle Institute
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shogren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shogren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shogren using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shogren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shogren has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shogren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shogren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shogren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shogren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shogren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.