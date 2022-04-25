See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Sarah Smith, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sarah Smith, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Fort Loudoun Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Tennessee Direct Endocrinology in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Direct Endocrinology
    9313 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 344-8300
    Monday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blount Memorial Hospital
  • Fort Loudoun Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(12)
Apr 25, 2022
Dr. Smith has great bedside manner and is very knowledgeable in her field. I would recommend her to anyone. She always takes the time to listen and understand. Dr. Smith is very respectful and takes time to make sure I understand everything about my healthcare and treatment, every step of the way. 5 stars for sure. I am so glad she opened a new endocrinology practice in West Knoxville and recommend everyone I know go see her there!
Caitrin — Apr 25, 2022
Photo: Dr. Sarah Smith, MD
About Dr. Sarah Smith, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • 1477871689
Education & Certifications

  • Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital
  • University Of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center, Lexington, Ky
  • University Of Kentucky School Of Medicine
  • Samford Univeristy
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sarah Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Smith works at Tennessee Direct Endocrinology in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

