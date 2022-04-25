Dr. Sarah Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Smith, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Fort Loudoun Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Tennessee Direct Endocrinology9313 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 344-8300Monday9:00am - 1:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:30pmWednesday9:00am - 2:30pmThursday9:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith has great bedside manner and is very knowledgeable in her field. I would recommend her to anyone. She always takes the time to listen and understand. Dr. Smith is very respectful and takes time to make sure I understand everything about my healthcare and treatment, every step of the way. 5 stars for sure. I am so glad she opened a new endocrinology practice in West Knoxville and recommend everyone I know go see her there!
About Dr. Sarah Smith, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1477871689
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital
- University Of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center, Lexington, Ky
- University Of Kentucky School Of Medicine
- Samford Univeristy
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
