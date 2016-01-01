Overview

Dr. Sarah Smith-Benjamin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Smith-Benjamin works at Family OB/Gyn at Montgomery in Norristown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.